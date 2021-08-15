Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of XMPT opened at $30.27 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05.

