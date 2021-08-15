Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 70 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $166.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $168.17. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

