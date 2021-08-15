ThreeFold (TFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,166.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $5,166.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00049013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00139308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00155374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,643.14 or 1.00046666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.03 or 0.00877835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.75 or 0.06977510 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

