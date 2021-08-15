thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TKA. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.31 ($14.48).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.75. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.