Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $342.25. 732,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.45. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

