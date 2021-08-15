Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 87.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

