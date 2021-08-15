Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in July

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Toyota Industries stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.