Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in July

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Toyota Industries stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29.
About Toyota Industries
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.