TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -34.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants.

