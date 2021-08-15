TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$15.50 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

