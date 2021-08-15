Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

