Travala.com (AVA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.73 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $133.53 million and $3.73 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00005686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00154198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.61 or 0.99875775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00875898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.75 or 0.07057213 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,778,587 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

