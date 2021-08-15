TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of THS opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

