Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73.

