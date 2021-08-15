Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Takes $512,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,617. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

