TrezarCoin Market Cap Reaches $436,923.09 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $436,923.09 and $933.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,321.22 or 1.00305443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.42 or 0.01041643 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00373266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.00453963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00081131 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004909 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 258,733,750 coins and its circulating supply is 246,733,750 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

