Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCN opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.