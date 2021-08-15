Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 765,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,957. The company has a market capitalization of $652.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

