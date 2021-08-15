Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 765,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,957. The company has a market capitalization of $652.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35.
In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
