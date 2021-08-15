TriumphX One Day Trading Volume Hits $333,557.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $221,590.91 and $333,557.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 484.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.00869716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044202 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.