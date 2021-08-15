TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $312,578.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

