Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

