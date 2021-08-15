Trust Wallet Token Market Cap Hits $167.82 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 47% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $167.82 million and approximately $230.91 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00128524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00154303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,912.67 or 0.99736384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.99 or 0.00877582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.30 or 0.07078018 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

