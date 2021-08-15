Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Trustmark worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

