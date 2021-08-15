Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Billings Capital Management LLC

Billings Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands comprises approximately 5.0% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Billings Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 77.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TPB stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $867.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on TPB shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

