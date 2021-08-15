Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) were up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 7,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,036,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $11,673,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.