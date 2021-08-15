TurtleNetwork Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,681.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001595 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.