Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $5,379,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1,148.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.