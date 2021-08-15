Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $233,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $115.97 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

