Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $320,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprout Social by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 161,520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $4,118,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,983 shares of company stock worth $16,609,293. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

