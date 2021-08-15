Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $45.61 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

