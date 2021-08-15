U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

