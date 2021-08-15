UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €78.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.93 ($85.80).

Shares of G24 opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.12.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

