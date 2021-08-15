UBS Group Reiterates €28.50 Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Monday, May 17th.

GBF opened at €28.80 ($33.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of €13.98 ($16.45) and a 12 month high of €33.24 ($39.11). The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.65.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

