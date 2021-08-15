Unisocks 1-Day Volume Hits $422,780.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $137,676.37 or 2.99022326 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $41.58 million and approximately $422,780.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unisocks has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.00869219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00104619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

