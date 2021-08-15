United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $193.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

