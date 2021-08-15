United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $220.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

UTHR stock opened at $202.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 139,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,925 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 89.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

