Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 752,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

