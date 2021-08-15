Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.91.

NYSE U opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.09.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock valued at $117,298,325.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 231.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 162.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after buying an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

