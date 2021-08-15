Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $156.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.92.

Shares of UHS opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.08.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

