USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $13.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $691.19. 397,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $633.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.52 and a 12-month high of $714.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.