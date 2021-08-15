USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.12 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $101,347,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,029. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

