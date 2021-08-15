USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.91. 4,086,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,691. The company has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

