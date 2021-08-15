USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $903,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 59.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.8% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.76. 1,399,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,979. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.