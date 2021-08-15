USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $961,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 5,539,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

