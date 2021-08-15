USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $961,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
TCOM stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 5,539,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19.
Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
