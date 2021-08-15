USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 119 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $273.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

