Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Stephens

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stephens from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

NYSE UTZ opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

