Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Shares Up 0.9%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,332,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

