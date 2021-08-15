Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.12 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $162.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

