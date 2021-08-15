Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Cut by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,437,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $186.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,129. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

