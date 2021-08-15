Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Round Table Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 818,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 11.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $51,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after buying an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after buying an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 906,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

