Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,138.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $158.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $158.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.